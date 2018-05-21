Trump To Meet With DOJ’s Rosenstein, FBI Chief Wray And DNI Coats

President Donald Trump will meet Monday with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on Monday, the White House confirmed to multiple reports.
ABC News’ Jonathan Karl said that Trump’s tweeted “demand” for an investigation into Robert Mueller’s probe would be among the matters discussed.
ABC News has learned President Trump will meet today at the White House with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray. The meeting is scheduled for 3pm. I'm told this "demand" will be a topic of discussion … https://t.co/vd7uHo5ctf
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) May 21, 2018
Confirmed via WH officials. DNI Coats will also be there. https://t.co/ffJb7bQJqs
— Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) May 21, 2018
Trump to meet with Rosenstein, Wray, and DNI Coats this afternoon at 3p, @PressSec confirms.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 21, 2018
Sarah Sanders tells NBC News Pres. Trump will meet at 3pm today at the WH w/ Dep AG Rosenstein, DNI Coates, FBI Dir. Wray and Kelly to “discuss their response to congressional requests on a range of topics.”
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) May 21, 2018
Sanders told CBS News that the meeting was scheduled last week.
Pres Trump to meet this afternoon with Deputy AG Rosenstein, FBI Director Wray and DNI Coats. @PressSec says focus is on Congressional request for documents. Says meeting was scheduled last week before @POTUS demand for probe of FBI informant in his 2016 campaign.
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 21, 2018