Trump To Meet With DOJ’s Rosenstein, FBI Chief Wray And DNI Coats

President Donald Trump will meet Monday with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on Monday, the White House confirmed to multiple reports.

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl said that Trump’s tweeted “demand” for an investigation into Robert Mueller’s probe would be among the matters discussed.

ABC News has learned President Trump will meet today at the White House with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray. The meeting is scheduled for 3pm. I'm told this "demand" will be a topic of discussion … https://t.co/vd7uHo5ctf — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) May 21, 2018

Confirmed via WH officials. DNI Coats will also be there. https://t.co/ffJb7bQJqs — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) May 21, 2018

Trump to meet with Rosenstein, Wray, and DNI Coats this afternoon at 3p, @PressSec confirms. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 21, 2018

Sarah Sanders tells NBC News Pres. Trump will meet at 3pm today at the WH w/ Dep AG Rosenstein, DNI Coates, FBI Dir. Wray and Kelly to “discuss their response to congressional requests on a range of topics.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) May 21, 2018

Sanders told CBS News that the meeting was scheduled last week.