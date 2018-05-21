Latest
on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Netflix Signs Deal With Obamas To Produce Films And Series
Erik Prince, founder of CEO of Blackwater, listens during a hearing in front of the House Oversight and Government Reform committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, October 2, 2007 in Washington, D.C.
New Report Undermines Erik Prince’s Sworn Testimony On Ties To Campaign
Former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on his past relationship with President Donald Trump, and his role in the Russian interference investigation, in the Senate Hart building on Capitol Hill, on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Trump Admin Hit With Lawsuit For Keeping Survey On FBI Morale Under Wraps
livewire

Trump To Meet With DOJ’s Rosenstein, FBI Chief Wray And DNI Coats

By | May 21, 2018 1:54 pm
on April 18, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump will meet Monday with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on Monday, the White House confirmed to multiple reports.

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl said that Trump’s tweeted “demand” for an investigation into Robert Mueller’s probe would be among the matters discussed.

Sanders told CBS News that the meeting was scheduled last week.

