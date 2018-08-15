Latest
livewire

Trump Strips John Brennan Of Security Clearance

By | August 15, 2018 2:38 pm
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, who served during the Obama administration and has been a vocal critic of Trump.

Sanders accused Brennan of “erratic conduct and behavior,” including using his “access to highly sensitive information” to make “outrageous allegations” and “wild outbursts” about the administration.

Brennan is outspoken in his disagreement with the President, most recently criticizing Trump’s characterization of former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman as a “dog.”

Per CNN, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats was not consulted about the revocation.

Sanders then listed a group of former officials with security clearance—all who happen to be political opponents of the President’s—whose current status is now under review.

That list includes former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director Michael Hayden, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page and former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr.

Sanders first threatened the security clearance of Brennan and some of the “under review” list in late July, accusing them of making “baseless charges” with “zero evidence.”

Watch below:

