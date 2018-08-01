WH Defends Trump’s Grocery ID Claim: You’ll Need It If You ‘Buy Beer And Wine’

The White House defended President Donald Trump’s cryptic assertion that an I.D. is necessary for purchasing groceries, telling reporters Wednesday that Trump was talking about buying alcohol.

“If you go to a grocery store and you buy beer and wine, certainly you’re going to have to show your ID,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said when asked about Trump’s comments from the night before at a rally in Florida. She said he wasn’t talking about himself when he made the comment because Trump doesn’t drink alcohol.

“I’m pretty sure everybody in here who has been to a grocery store that’s purchased beer or wine has probably had to show their I.D. If they didn’t, then that’s probably a problem with the grocery store,” she said.

White House defends Trump's assertion that you need an ID to buy groceries: "If you go to a grocery store and you buy beer and wine, certainly you’re going to have to show your ID." pic.twitter.com/CozCrbIWzj — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 1, 2018

Trump has been criticized for being out of touch since he made the comments on Tuesday night. A reporter even opened the line of questioning by asking “When was the last time the President went to a grocery store?”

Trump defended his push for voter identification policy to prevent voter fraud by claiming on Tuesday that people need a photo I.D. to buy groceries.

“If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID,” he said Tuesday. “You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture.”