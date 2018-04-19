WATCH: Sen. Tammy Duckworth Brings Newborn Daughter Onto Senate Floor

Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s (D-IL) newborn daughter Maile Pearl Bowlsbey made her Senate debut Thursday, seconds before Duckworth voted against the confirmation of Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-OK) to be NASA administrator.

Duckworth on April 9 became the first sitting U.S. senator in history to give birth while in office.

The Senate voted Wednesday to allow the infant (under one year old) children of senators accompany their parents into the Senate chamber.

The Senate ultimately voted 50-49 in favor of Bridenstine’s confirmation Thursday.