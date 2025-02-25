Latest
26 mins ago
As Trump Marauds Through Executive Branch, SCOTUS May—MAY—Have A Red Line
21 hours ago
IRS Employees Told To Comply With DOGE ‘Accomplishments’ Demand
24 hours ago
MAGA Podcaster Named Deputy FBI Director, As Patel’s FBI Quickly Becomes Extension Of The WH

Bongino Has Long Pushed Conspiracy Theories About An ‘Irredeemably Corrupt’ FBI In Need Of A Purge

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Dan Bongino attends 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Ko... HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Dan Bongino attends 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 25, 2025 11:52 a.m.
6
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

MAGA conspiracy theorist and podcaster Dan Bongino, who was recently announced as deputy director of the FBI, has for years publicly signaled his commitment to rooting out Trump’s perceived political enemies from the bureau. 

Bongino’s installment as number two in command at the FBI is the latest example of the Trump Justice Department shirking its independence and quickly transforming into an extension of the White House. 

Bongino will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations at the FBI, but as a longtime MAGA pundit, the Trump ally has made his extremist views and conspiracy theories about the bureau he’s now overseeing known for some time. He has pushed conspiracy theories about the FBI on his podcast for years — specifically propagating bogus false flag myths about Jan. 6.

On a January 24 episode of his “Dan Bongino Show” hosted on the right-wing Rumble platform, titled “Something Serious is Going on Behind the Scenes,” Bongino elevated a conspiracy theory about the FBI somehow being involved with the pipebombs that were planted outside the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee one day before the January 6 Capitol attack. 

“Something really troubling is going on with this January sixth, January fifth bomber case,” he said, claiming, without evidence, that agents within the bureau not only planted the pipe bombs but also covered up doing so.

In a different January episode of his podcast, Bongino called Special Counsel Jack Smith and his report on January 6 “the special tyrant investigating Donald Trump for a fake crime he made up for a fake insurrection.” He then went on to allude to his support for a purge at the DOJ. 

“Shame on us if we don’t enter the legal profession and start to pull people out of the DOJ,” Bongino said. 

In 2023, he accused the FBI of being, in his words, “no longer a law enforcement entity,” and instead “an oppo research firm for Democrats with an armed political enforcement branch.” He has also previously referred to the FBI as “broken” and “irredeemably corrupt”

During an August 2022 Fox News monologue, Bongino again called for a purge at the FBI as he railed against the bureau for taking back top secret classified documents that Trump was hoarding at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

“I mean it when I say it,” Bongino said, “It’s way past time to clean these FBI house up. They have burned every last shred of faith and trust freedom-loving Americans had in it.”

Bongino also believes that the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community were behind Trump’s 2020 loss to Joe Biden. According to reporting from the New Yorker, Bongino accused the FBI, in conjunction with the CIA, of trying to “rig” both the 2016 and 2020 elections: “The F.B.I. and the C.I.A., members of it, unquestionably tried to rig both the 2016 and 2020 election,” he claimed in a 2021 episode of his podcast. 

Amid rumors that the newly confirmed FBI director Kash Patel may have covertly orchestrated a purge within the FBI as a civilian, Bongino has remained a steadfast supporter of Patel, declaring on a podcast episode this month that Patel will “make the FBI great again.”

“Folks, if we do not have a credible deterrent to spies in this country, counterintelligence to terrorists that are planning, plots here openly, some coordination entity for both transnational and interstate crime, we’re not going to have a country,” Bongino said. “Kash is committed to that and that only.” 

“He is there for one reason — to clean this place up,” he said.

6
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Khaya Himmelman is a reporter at TPM, based in New York. She previously covered politics and misinformation for The Messenger, Grid, and The Dispatch.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
6
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Oh Sure Thing you ignorant asshole. Let us just see how much cooperation you are going to get from the experienced people within the FBI. Get ready for some humiliation, which should fix that godlike attitude you and Patel have about what heroes you think you are.

  2. Patel and Bongino? What can I say other than WTF?? DJT’s brain bears the remnants of being syphilis addled.

  4. On top of being a lazy, mean jackass who thinks he is a damn genius.

  5. #1 character requirement in the 4th Reich employment guidelines.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for mondfledermaus Avatar for benthere Avatar for rascal_crone Avatar for old_guru

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: