Walker Warns Of ‘#BlueWave’ Coming To WI After Dem Wins State High Court Race

After the Democratic-backed Wisconsin state Supreme Court candidate pulled off a double-digit victory over her GOP rival on Tuesday evening, Gov. Scott Walker warned his state that a “blue wave” of the “Far Left” was imminent in November and encouraged Republicans to “counter it with optimism and organization.”

“Tonight’s results show we are at risk of a #BlueWave in WI,” Walker tweeted Tuesday evening. “The Far Left is driven by anger and hatred — we must counter it with optimism and organization. Let’s share our positive story with voters and win in November.”

In a second tweet Walker claimed “big government special interests” were planning to “target” him as he faces reelection for a third term next fall.

Tonight’s results show we are at risk of a #BlueWave in WI. The Far Left is driven by anger & hatred — we must counter it with optimism & organization. Let’s share our positive story with voters & win in November. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 4, 2018

Big government special interests flooded Wisconsin with distorted facts & misinformation. Next, they'll target me and work to undo our bold reforms. We need to keep moving #WIForward & make sure a #BlueWave of outside special interest money doesn’t take us backward. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 4, 2018

In Tuesday’s election, liberal candidate Rebecca Dallet easily defeated the more conservative Michael Screnock, who was backed by Walker, though the state’s high court elections are suppose to remain non-partisan. According to the Journal Sentinel, Dallet trounced Screnock 56 percent to 44 percent, a victory that chips away at conservative control of the court and hands liberals their first victory on an open court seat in more than two decades.

“People are tired of what’s been going on in our state in terms of the money coming in to buy these elections and people spoke out tonight,” Dallet told the AP Tuesday.