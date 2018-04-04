Latest
SAN JOSE, CA - APRIL 18: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at Facebook's F8 Developer Conference on April 18, 2017 at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The conference will explore Facebook's new technology initiatives and products. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
6 mins ago
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg To Testify Before House Panel April 11
33 mins ago
McMaster Blasts Russia In His Last Speech As National Security Adviser
on November 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.
34 mins ago
Pruitt: ‘Toxic’ D.C. Critics Will ‘Resort To Anything’ To Derail Trump Agenda
livewire

Walker Warns Of ‘#BlueWave’ Coming To WI After Dem Wins State High Court Race

By | April 4, 2018 7:57 am
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

After the Democratic-backed Wisconsin state Supreme Court candidate pulled off a double-digit victory over her GOP rival on Tuesday evening, Gov. Scott Walker warned his state that a “blue wave” of the “Far Left” was imminent in November and encouraged Republicans to “counter it with optimism and organization.”

“Tonight’s results show we are at risk of a #BlueWave in WI,” Walker tweeted Tuesday evening. “The Far Left is driven by anger and hatred — we must counter it with optimism and organization. Let’s share our positive story with voters and win in November.”

In a second tweet Walker claimed “big government special interests” were planning to “target” him as he faces reelection for a third term next fall.

In Tuesday’s election, liberal candidate Rebecca Dallet easily defeated the more conservative Michael Screnock, who was backed by Walker, though the state’s high court elections are suppose to remain non-partisan. According to the Journal Sentinel, Dallet trounced Screnock 56 percent to 44 percent, a victory that chips away at conservative control of the court and hands liberals their first victory on an open court seat in more than two decades.

“People are tired of what’s been going on in our state in terms of the money coming in to buy these elections and people spoke out tonight,” Dallet told the AP Tuesday.

