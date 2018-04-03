Dem Wins Wisconsin Top Court Seat in Major Defeat for Scott Walker

Liberal Rebecca Dallet says her victory in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race over conservative Michael Screnock shows that voters are tired of special interests and want to have a “fair and independent court.”

Other Democrats were quick to brand the win for Dallet a defeat for Republican Gov. Scott Walker and others in the GOP. Walker had endorsed Screnock. Wisconsin Supreme Court elections are technically non-partisan.

Dallet tells The Associated Press that her win shows “people are tired of what’s been going on in our state in terms of the money coming in to buy these elections and people spoke out tonight.”

Her victory marks the first time since 1995 that a liberal candidate for Supreme Court won in a race where the seat is open.

The victory reduces conservative control of the court from 5-2 to 4-3.