UN Laughs After Trump Claims His Admin Has Done More Than ‘Almost Any’ Other

By
September 25, 2018 11:03 am

President Donald Trump was laughed at Tuesday during his address to the United Nations General Assembly, after he asserted that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

“Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay,” Trump said.

