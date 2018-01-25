Trump’s Lawyer Says POTUS Only Meant To Say He’s Willing To Meet Mueller

After President Donald Trump said Wednesday evening that he is willing to speak with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team “under oath” in an impromptu gaggle with White House reporters, his attorney quickly clarified that Trump merely meant to say that he’s willing to meet with Mueller.

“He’s ready to meet with them, but he’ll be guided by the advice of his personal counsel,” Ty Cobb, Trump’s personal attorney handling the Russia probe, told the New York Times Wednesday night.

The President’s attorneys have been working with Mueller’s team for weeks on setting up an interview between Trump and the special counsel’s investigators. Trump’s team has reportedly worked to set some parameters on the interview, and Mueller’s team has given Trump’s lawyers potential topics for the upcoming interview, which include the decisions to fire FBI Director James Comey and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to CNN.

Despite his attorneys’ careful work to set up an limited interview with Mueller’s investigators behind closed doors, Trump said that he would be willing to talk to Mueller “under oath” in freewheeling comments to reporters.

“I would love to do that and I’d like to do it as soon as possible,” Trump told reporters. “There’s been no collusion whatsoever, no obstruction whatsoever, and I’m looking forward to it.”