livewire

Trump Claims Women Are ‘Incensed’ By Treatment Of Kavanaugh

By
September 26, 2018 5:51 pm

During his lengthy, free-wheeling press conference on Wednesday evening, Trump claimed that women have complained the most to him about the treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh amid numerous sexual misconduct allegations aired against him.

“The people that have complained to me about it the most, about what’s happening, are women. Women are very angry,” Trump said. “I think they like what the Republicans are doing, but I think they would have liked to have seen it go a lot faster.”

“I mean I have men that don’t like it, but I have women that are incensed at what’s going on,” Trump added.

 

