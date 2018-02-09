CNN: Trump Unhappy With Hicks And Handling Of Porter Response

Is Hope Hicks next on the chopping block?

As one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, Hicks has had one of the longest tenures in the Trump White House. But the President has reportedly become increasingly exasperated with his communications director in recent days for her handling of the White House’s response to allegations of domestic abuse against former aide Rob Porter, CNN reported Friday.

Sources familiar with the matter told CNN that Trump believes Hicks let her relationship with Porter — whom she recently reportedly became romantically involved with, according to CNN and CBS — muddle her judgement in drafting a statement in Porter’s defense when his ex-wives’ allegations of abuse became public Tuesday. According to CNN’s sources, Trump was not consulted when Hicks wrote the statement and he thinks the communications director put her own interests above his.

Trump is also reportedly “very disturbed” by the coverage of Porter’s alleged abuse and subsequent resignation and is becoming increasingly frustrated with Chief of Staff John Kelly for his handling of the situation.

On Tuesday, The Daily Mail first reported that both of Porter’s ex-wives — Jennifer Willoughby and Colbie Holderness — have accused him of domestic abuse. The White House and Kelly quickly released statements defending Porter and his character. After seeing the photos of Holderness’ black eye that she said she sustained when Porter punched her, Kelly backtracked and put out a statement calling the allegations “shocking.” Kelly is under fire for his botched response to the allegations and for reportedly having previous knowledge of the ex-wives’ allegations.

Trump has reportedly been asking aides what they think of Budget Director Mick Mulvaney in recent weeks, which aides think means he’s considering Mulvaney as a potential candidate for a new chief of staff, according to CNN.

Porter has denied the accusations and called them a “smear campaign,” but ultimately resigned on Wednesday.