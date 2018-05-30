Trump: ‘I Wish’ I Didn’t Pick Jeff Sessions To Be Attorney General

In a series of tweet quoting Rep. Trey Gowdy’s (R-SC) comments about Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Fox News Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump admitted he wished he had picked a different lawyer to lead to Justice Department.

“I wish I did!” he said.

Rep.Trey Gowdy, “I don’t think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

….chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too…and that’s how I read that – Senator Sessions, why didn’t you tell me before I picked you….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

….There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” And I wish I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

The tweet comes amid a report from the New York Times Tuesday evening that Trump asked Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation last March. Sessions declined, according to the Times.