Trump: ‘I Wish’ I Didn’t Pick Jeff Sessions To Be Attorney General

By | May 30, 2018 9:08 am
In a series of tweet quoting Rep. Trey Gowdy’s (R-SC) comments about Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Fox News Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump admitted he wished he had picked a different lawyer to lead to Justice Department.

“I wish I did!” he said.

The tweet comes amid a report from the New York Times Tuesday evening that Trump asked Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation last March. Sessions declined, according to the Times.

