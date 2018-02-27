Latest
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds a news conference at the Department of Justice December 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions called the question-and-answer session with reporters to highlight his department's fight to reduce violent crime.
18 mins ago
Sessions: DOJ Forging Ahead With Plans To Ban Bump Stocks
on February 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
40 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing At 2 PM ET
52 mins ago
Senators Want Info On White House Security Clearance Process
livewire

‘WITCH HUNT!’ Trump Gets Riled Up About Russia Probe While Watching Fox

By | February 27, 2018 8:07 am
during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump fired off several tweets about the Russia investigation early Tuesday morning, ostensibly while catching up on Fox News’ coverage of the matter.

In a tweetstorm capped with a tweet that only read “WITCH HUNT!” in all capital letters, Trump quoted several people who have appeared on Fox News recently to discuss Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Trump used the quotes to defend himself from the Russia probe and point a finger at Hillary Clinton instead.

Trump first quoted Fox News contributor Andrew Napolitano, who appeared on a Fox News show Monday evening. He then mentioned a quote from a law professor before jumping back to Ken Starr’s appearance on “Fox and Friends” Monday morning. The President often publishes angry tweets while catching up on cable news coverage in the early morning hours while he is still in the White House residence.

 

More Livewire
View All
Comments