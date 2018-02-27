‘WITCH HUNT!’ Trump Gets Riled Up About Russia Probe While Watching Fox

President Donald Trump fired off several tweets about the Russia investigation early Tuesday morning, ostensibly while catching up on Fox News’ coverage of the matter.

In a tweetstorm capped with a tweet that only read “WITCH HUNT!” in all capital letters, Trump quoted several people who have appeared on Fox News recently to discuss Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Trump used the quotes to defend himself from the Russia probe and point a finger at Hillary Clinton instead.

Trump first quoted Fox News contributor Andrew Napolitano, who appeared on a Fox News show Monday evening. He then mentioned a quote from a law professor before jumping back to Ken Starr’s appearance on “Fox and Friends” Monday morning. The President often publishes angry tweets while catching up on cable news coverage in the early morning hours while he is still in the White House residence.

“He’s got a very good point. Somebody in the Justice Department has a treasure trove of evidence of Mrs. Clinton’s criminality at her own hands, or through others, that ought to be investigated. I fully agree with the President on that.” @judgenapolitano on @marthamaccallum Show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

“I’ve been skeptical about the collusion and obstruction claims for the last year. I just don’t see the evidence….in terms of the collusion, it’s all a bit implausible based on the evidence we have.” Jonathan Turley on @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

“We’ve seen NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION….I have seen nothing, the firing of James Comey and all of the aftermath, that suggests that the President has obstructed justice because he’s exercising his power as the President of the U.S. I just don’t see it.” Judge Ken Starr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018