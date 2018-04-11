NYT: Trump Moved To Fire Mueller In December

Following reports in December that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team had subpoenaed a bank for records on President Donald Trump, the President told advisers that he wanted to shut down Mueller’s investigation, the New York Times reported late Tuesday.

Reports at the time indicated that Deutsche Bank received subpoenas for records related to Trump and his family. This set Trump off, and he pushed for Mueller to go, according to the New York Times.

Trump backed down off his plan to quash the Mueller probe after his lawyers scrambled to find out more about the subpoenas and learned from the special counsel’s office that the reports were incorrect, according to the New York Times. After the reports were released in early December, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow told the press that the reports were inaccurate.

The President also reportedly tried to fire Mueller in June 2017 until White House Counsel Don McGahn threatened to quit.

