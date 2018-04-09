Latest
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Cohen is schedule to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
1 hour ago
What To Make Of The FBI’s ‘Extraordinary’ Raid Of Michael Cohen
3 hours ago
After FBI Raids Cohen’s Office, Trump Calls Probe ‘An Attack On Our Country’
3 hours ago
OK Teacher Strike Extends To Seventh Straight Day With No End Determined
livewire

Trump Insists His Trade War With China Will End Well For Farmers

By | April 9, 2018 12:19 pm
President Donald Trump makes remarks during the National Prayer Breakfast, February 8, 2018, in Washington, DC. Thousands from around the world attend the annual ecumenical gathering and every president since President Dwight Eisenhower has addressed the event. . ISP POOL Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Pool/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump on Monday said that his trade policies will ultimately benefit American farmers, even though tariffs announced by China in response to new tariffs to be imposed by the United States would hurt American soybean farmers.

Trump said at a cabinet meeting that he hopes to work out a trade deal with China and that if Chinese leaders push for policies that hurt American farmers, he will “make it up to” the farmers.

“In the end, they’re going to be much stronger than they are right now. Don’t forget, farmers have been trending downward over an eight-year period. Their numbers have trended downward, in some cases, significantly,” Trump said. “But the farmers will be better off than they ever were. It will take a little while to get there, but it could be very quick actually.”

“We’re doing very well on trade and trade deals. I think deals will be made. I think we’re going to make deals with a lot of countries that have taken advantage of us,” the President added.

More Livewire
View All
Comments