livewire

Trump Hits Back At Tillerson: He’s ‘Dumb As A Rock’

By
December 7, 2018 3:43 pm

President Donald Trump did not appreciate former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s comment that Trump was “undisciplined” and doesn’t like to read.

The President hit back with a tweet calling Tillerson “dumb” and “lazy.”

