Trump Hits Back At Tillerson: He’s ‘Dumb As A Rock’

President Donald Trump did not appreciate former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s comment that Trump was “undisciplined” and doesn’t like to read.
The President hit back with a tweet calling Tillerson “dumb” and “lazy.”
Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018