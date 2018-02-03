Latest
6 Africans Shot In Italy; Anti-Migrant Ex-Candidate Arrested
on January 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Ryan Celebrates School Secretary’s ‘$1.50 A Week’ Paycheck Increase From Tax Bill
AKRON, OH- SEPTEMBER 8: xxxx on September 8, 2015 in Akron, OH.(Photo by Mary F. Calvert For The Washington Post)
State Legislatures See Flurry Of Activity On Abortion Bills
Trump: This Memo Totally Vindicates ‘Trump’ In Probe

February 3, 2018
The President on Saturday let flow his impression of the so-called Nunes memo, which he declassified the previous day and which has been used by Republicans to claim anti-Trump bias at the FBI and Department of Justice.

In reality, the memo does not support those claims.

Trump also bragged about his rising approval rating in one poll, from Rasmussen, which has consistently scored Americans’ attitudes of him higher than other polls.

It wasn’t immediately clear who the President meant to refer to as “sacred cows.” On Friday night, Fox News host Laura Ingraham used the term to refer to the intelligence community, or “the deep state,” as she said.

