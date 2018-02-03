Trump: This Memo Totally Vindicates ‘Trump’ In Probe

The President on Saturday let flow his impression of the so-called Nunes memo, which he declassified the previous day and which has been used by Republicans to claim anti-Trump bias at the FBI and Department of Justice.

In reality, the memo does not support those claims.



Trump also bragged about his rising approval rating in one poll, from Rasmussen, which has consistently scored Americans’ attitudes of him higher than other polls.

Rasmussen just announced that my approval rating jumped to 49%, a far better number than I had in winning the Election, and higher than certain “sacred cows.” Other Trump polls are way up also. So why does the media refuse to write this? Oh well, someday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

It wasn’t immediately clear who the President meant to refer to as “sacred cows.” On Friday night, Fox News host Laura Ingraham used the term to refer to the intelligence community, or “the deep state,” as she said.