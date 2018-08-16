Trump ‘Thanks’ Omarosa For The ‘Kind Words’ After She Drops New Recording

Latest
SAN DIEGO, CA-MAY 5: California GOP Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox gives an interview during an election eve party at the U.S. Grant Hotel in San Diego, California on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Cox, a businessman from Rancho Santa Fe, CA, is the leading Republican candidate for Governor of California(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
on June 20, 2018 in Duluth, Minnesota.
By | August 16, 2018 3:18 pm
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP

President Donald Trump responded Thursday to former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman’s recording of her conversation with Lara Trump just days after Manigault Newman’s White House firing. 

Along with the GOP’s video featuring clips of the former White House aide singing the President’s praises, Trump tweeted “thank you for the kind words Omarosa!” Thursday less than two hours after MSNBC aired Manigault Newman’s secretly recorded conversation.

