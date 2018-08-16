Omarosa Recorded Call With Lara Trump: ‘Everything, Everybody Positive, Right?’

Omarosa Manigault Newman released another secretly-recorded conversation with someone in President Donald Trump’s inner circle on Thursday, the latest in a series of such clips she’s published to promote a new tell-all book.

In the recording, Lara Trump — the President’s daughter-in-law and a top staffer on his 2020 reelection campaign — is heard offering Manigault Newman a $15,000 monthly salary to join the campaign.

“It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you’ve got in the back pocket to pull out,” Lara Trump is heard saying at one point, possibly referring to harsh comments or damaging information Manigault Newman could release to the press about the President.

“Clearly, if you come on board the campaign, like, we can’t have— We’ve got to— Everything, everybody positive, right?”

Manigault Newman has claimed that the $15,000 salary carried with it a requirement to sign a strict nondisclosure agreement, and Trump campaign staffers have confirmed that they signed NDAs on the 2016 campaign.

The White House has even acknowledged requiring staffers to sign NDAs covering their government work, which experts say are unenforceable and unconstitutional.

The recording of Lara Trump and Manigault Newman’s conversation does not include any explicit discussion of an NDA.

MSNBC’s Craig Melvin said the conversation took place on December 16, 2017, days after Manigault Newman’s firing from the White House. He said the New York Times article Lara Trump mentions, by Maggie Haberman, appears to be “Omarosa, Leaving the White House, Suggests the Show Will Go On,” published on December 15.