Trump Suggests Crowley Wouldn’t Have Lost If He’d Been ‘Nicer’ To ‘His President’

After the stunning primary defeat of prominent Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump mused on Twitter that perhaps the incumbent lawmaker wouldn’t have lost if he had been “nicer, and more respectful,” to Trump.

The only fault in the President’s logic? The fourth most powerful Democrat in the House lost to a 28-year-old progressive challenger Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election,” he tweeted late Tuesday.

Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

Minutes later he piled on Democrats further, seizing on his own assumption that there’s a “red wave” coming to Congress and claiming the Democratic Party is in “Turmoil” because of its policies.