15 mins ago
Oklahoma Voters Give Green Light To Medical Marijuana
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA-OCTOBER 29, 2004: A woman drops her ballot into the box after early voting in St Petersburg, Fl. Most people said they waited about 1.5 hours in line to vote today. (Photo by Tim Boyles/Getty Images)
21 mins ago
In Oklahoma, Republicans Paid For Voting Down Teacher Raises
BALTIMORE, MD - JUNE 26:Ben Jealous wins the Democratic primary for Maryland Governor and addresses the crowd gathered at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African-American History & Culture June 26, 2018 in Baltimore, MD. Jealous is the former National President and CEO of the NAACP. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
30 mins ago
Former NAACP President Jealous Wins Dem Governor Nomination In Maryland
Trump Suggests Crowley Wouldn’t Have Lost If He’d Been ‘Nicer’ To ‘His President’

By | June 27, 2018 7:09 am
on June 12, 2018 in Singapore. The historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore as both leaders arrived in the Southeast Asian city-state on Sunday ahead of the landmark summit.
Win McNamee/Getty Images AsiaPac

After the stunning primary defeat of prominent Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump mused on Twitter that perhaps the incumbent lawmaker wouldn’t have lost if he had been “nicer, and more respectful,” to Trump.

The only fault in the President’s logic? The fourth most powerful Democrat in the House lost to a 28-year-old progressive challenger Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election,” he tweeted late Tuesday. 

Minutes later he piled on Democrats further, seizing on his own assumption that there’s a “red wave” coming to Congress and claiming the Democratic Party is in “Turmoil” because of its policies.  

