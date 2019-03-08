Trump Shows Lack Of Understanding Of Manafort Sentencing: ‘NO COLLUSION’

President Donald Trump weighed in on Paul Manafort’s sentencing Friday morning, displaying his ignorance about the crux of issues on which Manafort was being tried.

Both the Judge and the lawyer in the Paul Manafort case stated loudly and for the world to hear that there was NO COLLUSION with Russia. But the Witch Hunt Hoax continues as you now add these statements to House & Senate Intelligence & Senator Burr. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2019

Manafort was indicted on charges related to bank fraud and cheating on his taxes, not collusion with Russia.