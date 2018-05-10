Trump Said That He Knows Nothing About Oligarch’s Payments To Cohen

President Donald Trump told his lawyers that he does not know anything about payments to Michael Cohen from Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, according to a Wednesday Time report.

Rudy Giuliani reportedly added that the team is sure that Special Counsel Robert Mueller does not believe that Trump was involved in the payments and he is “chasing rainbows,” veering too far from the mission of the probe and its investigation into the Russia-Trump campaign interactions.

The payments were revealed Tuesday by Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer.

Per Time, Giuliani said that when the news broke, Trump was preoccupied by the release of three captives from North Korea early Thursday morning. “Which is a hell of a lot more important than some stupid claim that is probably two-thirds false from this ambulance-chasing lawyer,” Giuliani reportedly said.