Trump: ‘If True’ FBI Informant Is ‘All Time Biggest Political Scandal’

President Donald Trump on Friday morning ratcheted up the intensity of his desire to hunt down the FBI informant who reportedly met with Trump campaign aides before the 2016 election, calling the situation the “all time biggest political scandal!”

Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president. It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a “hot” Fake News story. If true – all time biggest political scandal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018



Trump has been stuck on the topic since a Wednesday New York Times report, prompting the FBI to set up precautionary measures to protect the source, should Trump’s efforts unmask him or her.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s outside lawyer, seemed out of step with his client Friday morning, airing his uncertainty during an interview with CNN that the informant even exists.