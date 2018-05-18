3 Notable Things Giuliani Said During His Freewheeling Interview On CNN

During a 45 minute interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, President Donald Trump’s outside lawyer Rudy Giuliani sounded off on topics ranging from the Trump-Russia probe to Martha Stewart’s indictment.

Three moments in the conversation were particularly notable:

1.) On FBI Director Chris Wray’s assertion that the Mueller probe is not a witch hunt: “He’s wrong,” Giuliani said. “I know more about the case than he does.”

Giuliani added that Wray should “disassociate himself from Comey’s misdeeds” and that Wray should only be involved in the investigation to “get the information” and “plug up the leaks in the FBI.”

On Wednesday, in an appearance before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Wray reiterated his stance that the probe is not a witch hunt, steadfastly sticking to a position in stark opposition to Trump’s.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2.) On the FBI informant who reportedly met with Trump campaign officials in the run-up to the 2016 election: “I don’t know for sure, nor does the President, that there really was [an informant],” Giuliani said. “We’re told that.”

This admission of uncertainty comes as Trump is doubling down on smoking out the informant, causing the FBI to cobble together protection measures for the source, should he or she be compromised by Trump’s efforts.

Rudy Giuliani on President Trump's claims that there was an "informant" in the Trump campaign: "I don't know for sure, nor does the President, if there really was one” pic.twitter.com/of1eS51GwR — New Day (@NewDay) May 18, 2018

3.) On Trump’s old accusation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower: “At one point, the President thought there was a wiretap,” said Giuliani. “We were never notified that he was on a tap,” he added, admitting that there has never been any proof of that claim.

This is the first time that anyone on Trump’s team has admitted that Trump’s often-repeated smear of Obama was specious.