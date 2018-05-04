Trump Would ‘Love To Speak’ To Mueller Because He’s ‘Done Nothing Wrong’

President Donald Trump told a gaggle of reporters outside the White House Friday that he would “love to speak” with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and that he would “override” his lawyers if he thought the interview would be fair.
“I would love to speak because we’ve done nothing wrong,” he said. “There was no collusion with the Russians, there was nothing, there was no obstruction.”
Watch below:
Trump: “I would love to speak” to Mueller; said he would overrule his lawyers on interview if he thought it would be fair pic.twitter.com/eqKLtkpi7C
