Trump Would ‘Love To Speak’ To Mueller Because He’s ‘Done Nothing Wrong’

By Kate Riga | May 4, 2018 10:24 am
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order during an event in the Rose Garden to mark the National Day of Prayer at the White House May 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. The White House invited leaders from varios faiths and religions to participate in the day of prayer, which was designated in 1952 by the United States Congress to ask people "to turn to God in prayer and meditation."
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump told a gaggle of reporters outside the White House Friday that he would “love to speak” with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and that he would “override” his lawyers if he thought the interview would be fair.

“I would love to speak because we’ve done nothing wrong,” he said. “There was no collusion with the Russians, there was nothing, there was no obstruction.”

Watch below: 

