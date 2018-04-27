Trump Had ‘Great Time’ Doing Untamed Fox Interview, Wants To Return Monthly

President Donald Trump had such “a great time” giving an untamed, 30-minute interview to “Fox and Friends” on Thursday that he wants to do it again, on a monthly basis.

Trump’s rowdy rant covered a varied of topics, starting with his frustration over his Veterans Affairs nominee’s withdrawal and quickly escalating to a shouted tirade against his Justice Department.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway dropped the monthly exclusive bombshell on “Fox and Friends” hosts on Friday morning, who responded with a gleeful “Wow!” at the prospect.

“The President had a great time bringing his case directly to the American people, as he does on social media and those bilateral Q&As certainly at the South Lawn and the press pool sprays and other interviews,” Conway said. “The President has said he would like to perhaps come once a month as news breaks. … He said he wanted to replicate that pretty much on a monthly basis.”

Conway went on to praise Trump because he “didn’t even put a semicolon in there” during his sometimes angry rant about former FBI Director James Comey, Sen. John Tester (D-MT), his Justice Department and the Russia investigation. Conway praised Trump’s “analytical and conversation skills” and said Trump appreciated the platform. She then went on to revel that “everybody had to replay your clips.”

“That must have been delicious,” she said.

Trump has not been shy about his affection for Fox News — he hired Fox News commentator John Bolton as his national security adviser — specifically “Fox and Friends,” his favorite show. Trump’s early morning tweets regularly mirror “Fox and Friends” coverage and Fox News personality Sean Hannity is reportedly so close with Trump that White House advisers quietly call him the “shadow” chief of staff.