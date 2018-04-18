WH Advisers Have Dubbed Hannity Trump’s ‘Shadow’ Chief Of Staff

President Donald Trump speaks with Fox News host Sean Hannity several times each week to discuss the news, Hannity’s show, the Russia investigation, and the President’s tweets, among other topics, the Washington Post reported Tuesday night.

Hannity is one of a few Trump confidants who gets patched through to Trump immediately when he calls the White House, according to the Washington Post. Some administration aides refer to Hannity as Trump’s unofficial chief of staff, per the Post.

The constant communication between Hannity and Trump, paired with the revelation that the Fox News host is a client of Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen, shows how close the two have become since the campaign.

Hannity was also previously represented by Jay Sekulow, now Trump’s personal attorney in charge of the Russia probe, and by Victoria Toensing, who had been in talks to join Trump’s outside legal team. Hannity’s work with both lawyers actually contributed to Trump’s consideration of them as members of his legal team, the Post reported on Tuesday night.

