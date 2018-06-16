Trump: IG Report ‘Destroys Comey And His Minions’ Who Started ‘Witch Hunt’

In a Saturday morning tweet, President Donald Trump continued railing against former-FBI director James Comey and his “minions” Peter Strzok and Lisa Page in the wake of the Justice Department inspector general releasing a report Thursday on the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Trump tweeted that the IG report — which concluded that Comey and other FBI officials pivoted from agency norms in some of their actions, but were not politically motivated — shows that Comey’s “Witch Hunt” will “go down as a dark and dangerous period in American History!”

The IG Report totally destroys James Comey and all of his minions including the great lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who started the disgraceful Witch Hunt against so many innocent people. It will go down as a dark and dangerous period in American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2018

Trump’s Saturday morning tweet piggybacks off of his comments during a Friday interview with “Fox and Friends” outside the White House where claimed what Comey did was “criminal,” but stopped short of suggesting he should be “locked up.”

“I would never want to get involved in that, certainly, they look like criminal acts to me,” Trump said. “What he did was criminal. What he did was a terrible thing to the people. What he did was so bad in terms of our Constitution, in terms of the wellbeing of our country. What he did was horrible. Should he be locked up? Let somebody make a determination.”

While speaking with “Fox and Friends” Friday, Trump also questioned why FBI official Peter Strzok — who sent the text saying “we’ll stop” Trump from getting to the White House — was still working at the agency and called his “vicious” text messages a “criminal” offense.

Additionally, Trump’s Saturday tweet against Comey echoed his Friday morning tweet saying that the DOJ IG’s report is “a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI” amid bragging about his “great service to the people in firing (Comey).”

The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI. Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts. Christopher Wray will bring it proudly back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018