UNITED STATES - JUNE 13: From left, Reps. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., Luis Gutierrez, R-Ill., John Cusack, Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., John Lewis, D-Ga., Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., Al Green, D-Texas, Judy Chu, D-Calif., and others march on 13th Street, NW, to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in protest of the Trump Administration's policy of separating parents and children at the border on June 13, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
IG Report Uncovers New FBI Official Text Saying ‘We’ll Stop’ Trump From Winning

By | June 14, 2018 12:37 pm
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shake hands during the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (Joe Raedle/Pool via AP)
Joe Raedle/Getty Pool

A new exchange of text messages between FBI officials, included in an upcoming Justice Department Inspector General report on the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton probe, shows one of the agents said “we’ll stop” President Donald Trump from reaching the White House.

The new texts, obtained by the Washington Post, are part of a trove of messages exchanged between Peter Strzok, a lead FBI investigator and Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer that were highly critical of Trump during the 2016 election.

Trump’s “not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Page wrote.

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded, according to the Post report.

While Strzok did eventually work as an investigator in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe — and was removed from the investigation once Mueller found the messages — he was working on the Clinton email probe at the time he sent the text to Page.

Strzok even had a significant role in reopening the Clinton investigation just weeks before the 2016 election– he co-wrote the first draft of former FBI director James Comey’s letter to Congress announcing he was reopening the investigation.

Democrats blame that letter and Comey’s announcement for Clinton’s loss to Trump.

