Trump Responds To ‘Disgruntled’ Comey Interview: He ‘Committed Many Crimes!’

President Donald Trump dismissed former FBI Director James Comey’s attacks on Monday by claiming Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe had “committed many crimes!”

Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator G), then based his decisions on her poll numbers. Disgruntled, he, McCabe, and the others, committed many crimes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2018

In his tweet, Trump was likely referencing Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and Comey’s May 2017 testimony when he told Grassley that he had never been an anonymous source to the news media. Trump has called out Comey for this incident before, like after McCabe released a statement last month, claiming that Comey knew that McCabe had authorized an agent to speak anonymously to a reporter in 2016.

Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to Senator G when asked “have you ever been an anonymous source…or known someone else to be an anonymous source…?” He said strongly “never, no.” He lied as shown clearly on @foxandfriends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

However, during the Senate hearing in May, Grassley asked if Comey had ever been an anonymous source or authorized someone else to do the same, not if Comey knew anyone else who had been an anonymous source, as Trump argued.

Trump attempted on Monday to discredit Comey by aligning him with his ongoing narrative of attacks on the FBI for having — as he perceives it — a bias against him. Trump has attacked McCabe repeatedly in the past and claims McCabe had an anti-Trump bias in his handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. McCabe was fired last month just hours before he was set to retire from the FBI following a report from the Justice Department’s inspector general, which reportedly claimed a lack of candor on McCabe’s part.

In his first interview with the media since Trump fired him in May, Comey outlined his conversations with the President on a variety of topics— like when Trump reportedly demanded his loyalty in the Russia probe and asked him to investigate claims made in the famous Christopher Steele dossier about Trump and prostitutes in Moscow. Comey said Trump was “morally unfit” to be president and suggested it was “possible” the Russian government had damaging information on Trump.