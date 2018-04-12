Reports: Trump Asked Comey To Investigate Existence Of ‘Pee Tape’

President Donald Trump allegedly asked former FBI Director James Comey to investigate the existence of the rumored “pee tape” to allay the suspicions of first lady Melania Trump, according to a copy of Comey’s upcoming memoir obtained by the New York Post.

As the New York Post reports, Comey wrote that during a meeting with Trump, the President voiced his concern that Melania thought reports about the tape were even “one percent true.”



The Washington Post reported that the President went on to assure Comey that the rumor in the so-called “Steele dossier” published by Buzzfeed in January 2017 was untrue, asking Comey if he thought Trump was the kind of man who needed to solicit prostitutes and, in a follow-up call, reminding Comey of his germophobia which, he said, would make it impossible for him to partake in the activities described. The Washington Post also has a copy of the book.

Comey’s memoir, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” is due to be released on Tuesday.