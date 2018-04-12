Latest
WASGINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES - 2013/06/03: EPA building, Environmental Protection Agency. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)
16 mins ago
Senate Confirms Ex-Coal Industry Lobbyist As 2nd-Highest EPA Official
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 19: Michael Cohen, a personal attorney for President Trump, and his lawyer Stephen Ryan, off camera, address the media in Hart Building after the Senate Intelligence Committee meeting to discuss Russian interference in the 2016 election was postponed on September 19, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
22 mins ago
WaPo: FBI Sought Cohen Comms With Bank That Gave Him Loans Against His Taxi Biz
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 2: Teachers rally at the state capitol in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 2, 2018. Thousands of teachers and supporters are scheduled to rally Monday at the state Capitol as Oklahoma becomes the latest state to be plagued by teacher strife. Teachers are walking off the job after a $6,100 pay raise was rushed through the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mary Fallin. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
24 mins ago
Arizona House Outlines Plan To Boost Teacher Pay Amid Protests
livewire

Reports: Trump Asked Comey To Investigate Existence Of ‘Pee Tape’

By | April 12, 2018 6:12 pm
Fired FBI director James Comey recounts a series of conversations with President Donald Trump as he testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Comey alleges Trump repeatedly pressed him for his "loyalty" and directly pushed him to "lift the cloud" of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the probe into his campaign's Russia ties. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

President Donald Trump allegedly asked former FBI Director James Comey to investigate the existence of the rumored “pee tape” to allay the suspicions of first lady Melania Trump, according to a copy of Comey’s upcoming memoir obtained by the New York Post.

As the New York Post reports, Comey wrote that during a meeting with Trump, the President voiced his concern that Melania thought reports about the tape were even “one percent true.”

The Washington Post reported that the President went on to assure Comey that the rumor in the so-called “Steele dossier” published by Buzzfeed in January 2017 was untrue, asking Comey if he thought Trump was the kind of man who needed to solicit prostitutes and, in a follow-up call, reminding Comey of his germophobia which, he said, would make it impossible for him to partake in the activities described. The Washington Post also has a copy of the book.

Comey’s memoir, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” is due to be released on Tuesday.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #8: How Iranian Hackers Tried To Make Steve Clemons A ‘Friend’ Of John Bolton
More Livewire
View All
Comments