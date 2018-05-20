livewire Russia Probe

Trump Rages At Report On Foreign Offers Of Campaign Help, Tells DOJ To Probe Itself

By | May 20, 2018 1:56 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about todays high school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, during a prison reform summit in the East Room at the White House, on May 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump on Sunday sent a flurry of angry tweets in response to a Saturday New York Times report that Donald Trump Jr. met in Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign with individuals offering foreign help for his father.

He concluded the tirade by saying he would order the Justice Department to investigate its own actions during the 2016 election, seemingly a reference to recent revelations that an FBI informant spoke prior to the election to various members of the Trump campaign.

The Witch Hunt finds no Collusion with Russia – so now they’re looking at the rest of the World,” Trump tweeted midday, after a morning full of similar messages. “Oh’ great!”

The Times on Saturday revealed an August 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Blackwater founder Erik Prince, George Nader (serving as an emissary for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), and Israeli social media manipulation specialist Joel Zamel.

Trump Jr., the Times reported, citing one unnamed person with knowledge of the meeting, responded “approvingly” to the suggestion that social media could be manipulated to help Trump’s campaign.

The article did not say, as Trump claimed, that Mueller’s investigation had found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

And aside from his claim that the Times’ article was “long & boring,” none of Trump’s tweets — chock full of oft-used attacks and conspiracy theories — addressed the paper’s reporting.

A lawyer for Donald Trump Jr., Alan Futerfas, acknowledged to the Times that the meeting occurred: “[P]rior to the 2016 election, Donald Trump Jr. recalls a meeting with Erik Prince, George Nader and another individual who may be Joel Zamel,” he said. “They pitched Mr. Trump Jr. on a social media platform or marketing strategy. He was not interested and that was the end of it.”

