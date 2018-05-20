Trump Rages At Report On Foreign Offers Of Campaign Help, Tells DOJ To Probe Itself

President Donald Trump on Sunday sent a flurry of angry tweets in response to a Saturday New York Times report that Donald Trump Jr. met in Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign with individuals offering foreign help for his father.

He concluded the tirade by saying he would order the Justice Department to investigate its own actions during the 2016 election, seemingly a reference to recent revelations that an FBI informant spoke prior to the election to various members of the Trump campaign.

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

“The Witch Hunt finds no Collusion with Russia – so now they’re looking at the rest of the World,” Trump tweeted midday, after a morning full of similar messages. “Oh’ great!”

Things are really getting ridiculous. The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) @nytimes has done a long & boring story indicating that the World’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

….At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP! They have found no Collussion with Russia, No Obstruction, but they aren’t looking at the corruption… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

…in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

Now that the Witch Hunt has given up on Russia and is looking at the rest of the World, they should easily be able to take it into the Mid-Term Elections where they can put some hurt on the Republican Party. Don’t worry about Dems FISA Abuse, missing Emails or Fraudulent Dossier! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

What ever happened to the Server, at the center of so much Corruption, that the Democratic National Committee REFUSED to hand over to the hard charging (except in the case of Democrats) FBI? They broke into homes & offices early in the morning, but were afraid to take the Server? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

….and why hasn’t the Podesta brother been charged and arrested, like others, after being forced to close down his very large and successful firm? Is it because he is a VERY well connected Democrat working in the Swamp of Washington, D.C.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

The Times on Saturday revealed an August 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Blackwater founder Erik Prince, George Nader (serving as an emissary for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), and Israeli social media manipulation specialist Joel Zamel.

Trump Jr., the Times reported, citing one unnamed person with knowledge of the meeting, responded “approvingly” to the suggestion that social media could be manipulated to help Trump’s campaign.

The article did not say, as Trump claimed, that Mueller’s investigation had found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

And aside from his claim that the Times’ article was “long & boring,” none of Trump’s tweets — chock full of oft-used attacks and conspiracy theories — addressed the paper’s reporting.

A lawyer for Donald Trump Jr., Alan Futerfas, acknowledged to the Times that the meeting occurred: “[P]rior to the 2016 election, Donald Trump Jr. recalls a meeting with Erik Prince, George Nader and another individual who may be Joel Zamel,” he said. “They pitched Mr. Trump Jr. on a social media platform or marketing strategy. He was not interested and that was the end of it.”