WaPo: FBI Informant Is Ex-Professor Who Met With Three Trump Campaign Aides

The unnamed FBI source that President Donald Trump hopes to hunt down reportedly met with another Trump campaign adviser as a government informant in 2016.

The Washington Post reported Friday that in addition to Trump campaign advisers Carter Page and George Papadopoulos, which the New York Times first reported Wednesday, the FBI informant also met with campaign co-chairman Sam Clovis.

The informant reportedly met Clovis for coffee in Northern Virginia in the summer of 2016 and offered to provide foreign policy expertise to the Trump campaign.

Described by WaPo as a “retired American professor” and a “longtime U.S. intelligence source,” the FBI informant began working for the agency as it “investigated Russia’s interference in the campaign” and “aided the Russia investigation both before and after special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s appointment in May 2017,” people familiar with his activities said.

However, it’s unknown when exactly the informant began working on the case.

Although Trump took to Twitter Friday to rail against the “all time biggest political scandal” of an FBI informant “implanted” into his campaign, WaPo reports there is “no evidence to suggest someone was planted with the campaign” and that “the source in question engaged in a months-long pattern of seeking out and meeting three different Trump campaign officials.”

WaPo notes that despite confirming the identity of the FBI informant, his name is not being reported in light of the FBI taking steps to protect the informant if their identity is revealed.

