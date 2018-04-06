Trump Tweets Pruitt ‘Doing A Great Job But Is TOTALLY Under Siege’

President Donald Trump once again suggested that he will stand by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt for now, despite the onslaught of reports about Pruitt’s spending habits and rental agreement with a lobbyist.

In a Friday morning tweet, Trump attacked a CNN report from Thursday that Trump has floated replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions with Pruitt. Trump did not explicitly deny that he considered such a change, but blasted the “Fake News Media” over the report.

He also said that Pruitt is “doing a great job but is TOTALLY under siege,” attempting to blame the negative attention Pruitt received this week on the press.

Do you believe that the Fake News Media is pushing hard on a story that I am going to replace A.G. Jeff Sessions with EPA Chief Scott Pruitt, who is doing a great job but is TOTALLY under siege? Do people really believe this stuff? So much of the media is dishonest and corrupt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2018

Trump also told reporters on Thursday that he still has confidence in Pruitt. The Washington Post reported Thursday night that Trump has privately complained about Pruitt over the past week but has so far resisted advisers’ calls to fire Pruitt.

Despite Trump’s assurances that he supports Pruitt, the EPA administrator is not necessarily in the clear. The President has a tendency to make last-minute decisions to fire members of his cabinet shortly after the White House has suggested such a move won’t happen.