Latest
17 mins ago
AP: Trump Freezing Out Kelly Because He’s ‘Tired Of Being Told No’
U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
58 mins ago
China Vows To Fight U.S. ‘At Any Cost’ As Trade Spat Worsens
1 hour ago
Trump Wants 2,000-4,000 Troops Deployed To Mexico Border
livewire

WaPo: Trump Complains About Pruitt In Private, Even As He Praises Him In Public

By | April 6, 2018 7:56 am
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 3: (AFP-OUT) President Donald Trump speaks during a luncheon with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on April 3, 2018 at The White House in Washington, DC. The President answered questions from the media about illegal immigration from Mexico and relations with Russia. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
Pool/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump said on Thursday afternoon that he still has confidence in scandal-plagued Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, but behind closed doors, Trump has complained about Pruitt, the Washington Post reported Thursday night.

Advisers told the Washington Post that Trump has complained about Pruitt for several days, but that he has resisted advice from his top advisers to fire Pruitt. White House advisers’ concern about Pruitt increased this week with the news that he circumvented the White House to give large raises to two of his top aides, according to the Washington Post.

As the ethical questions surrounding Pruitt increase, the White House has given mixed signals on the EPA administrator’s future. Two communications officials at the White House have offered vague comments on Pruitt this week suggesting that the White House is unhappy with Pruitt, and chief of staff John Kelly is reportedly frustrated with the EPA administrator. Yet, Trump still publicly stands behind Pruitt.

Read the Washington Post’s full report here.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Extra! Meet The Hilarious Writer Behind Some Of Your Favorite TV Shows
More Livewire
View All
Comments