WaPo: Trump Complains About Pruitt In Private, Even As He Praises Him In Public

President Donald Trump said on Thursday afternoon that he still has confidence in scandal-plagued Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, but behind closed doors, Trump has complained about Pruitt, the Washington Post reported Thursday night.

Advisers told the Washington Post that Trump has complained about Pruitt for several days, but that he has resisted advice from his top advisers to fire Pruitt. White House advisers’ concern about Pruitt increased this week with the news that he circumvented the White House to give large raises to two of his top aides, according to the Washington Post.

As the ethical questions surrounding Pruitt increase, the White House has given mixed signals on the EPA administrator’s future. Two communications officials at the White House have offered vague comments on Pruitt this week suggesting that the White House is unhappy with Pruitt, and chief of staff John Kelly is reportedly frustrated with the EPA administrator. Yet, Trump still publicly stands behind Pruitt.

Read the Washington Post’s full report here.