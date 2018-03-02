Latest
livewire

Trump Meets With NRA Leader After POTUS Suggests Seizing Guns

By | March 2, 2018 9:31 am
on February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

After President Donald Trump suggested several policy proposals frowned upon by the National Rifle Association in a meeting on Wednesday, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with an NRA leader Thursday night.

Chris Cox, the executive director of the NRA’s lobbying arm, tweeted Thursday night tat he met with Trump and Pence and assured NRA supporters that the White House is not pushing for gun control measures.

Trump confirmed the meeting in a brief tweet of his own, but the White House offered few additional details on the meeting.

Friday morning, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters at the white House that the only promise Trump made in the meeting with Cox was to “continue to support the Second Amendment,” adding that Trump is interesting in improving background checks.

Asked about Trump’s suggestion on Wednesday that the age to purchase rifles be raised to 21, Sanders said, “Conceptually, he still supports raising the age to 21. But he also knows there’s not a lot of broad support for that. But that’s something he would support.” She added that Trump believes that policy measure may best be enacted at the state level.

