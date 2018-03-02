Trump Meets With NRA Leader After POTUS Suggests Seizing Guns

After President Donald Trump suggested several policy proposals frowned upon by the National Rifle Association in a meeting on Wednesday, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with an NRA leader Thursday night.

Chris Cox, the executive director of the NRA’s lobbying arm, tweeted Thursday night tat he met with Trump and Pence and assured NRA supporters that the White House is not pushing for gun control measures.

I had a great meeting tonight with @realDonaldTrump & @VP. We all want safe schools, mental health reform and to keep guns away from dangerous people. POTUS & VPOTUS support the Second Amendment, support strong due process and don’t want gun control. #NRA #MAGA — Chris Cox (@ChrisCoxNRA) March 2, 2018

Trump confirmed the meeting in a brief tweet of his own, but the White House offered few additional details on the meeting.

Good (Great) meeting in the Oval Office tonight with the NRA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Friday morning, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters at the white House that the only promise Trump made in the meeting with Cox was to “continue to support the Second Amendment,” adding that Trump is interesting in improving background checks.

Asked about Trump’s suggestion on Wednesday that the age to purchase rifles be raised to 21, Sanders said, “Conceptually, he still supports raising the age to 21. But he also knows there’s not a lot of broad support for that. But that’s something he would support.” She added that Trump believes that policy measure may best be enacted at the state level.