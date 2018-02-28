Latest
CNN: NRA Officials Asked Trump To Reconsider Age Increase For Rifle Sales

By | February 28, 2018 9:37 am
on April 28, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Olson/Getty Images North America

Leaders of the National Rifle Association (NRA) appealed directly to President Donald Trump about reconsidering his position on increasing the age limit for rifle purchases from 18 to 21, CNN reported Wednesday.

Trump met with NRA heads Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox over the weekend, which is reportedly when the request was made, according to one senior Trump administration official who spoke with CNN. The NRA reportedly asked Trump to consider focusing on school safety measures instead.

While Trump has publicly expressed his support for an age increase, the NRA has been vocal about its opposition to the measure. NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch argued the point by telling CNN last week she needed a rifle to protect herself when she was 20-years-old.

The official who spoke with CNN said Trump still has a “preference” for the age limit increase. Trump suggested he also supports arming teachers, banning bump stocks and improving background check system for gun purchases.

The White House plans to release it’s proposals for school safety improvements on Thursday.

