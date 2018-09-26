Latest
livewire

Trump On Latest Kavanaugh Allegations: Dems Are Playing ‘Horrible Con Game’

By
September 26, 2018 2:17 pm

During a meeting with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Donald Trump doubled down on his tweet dismissing the latest sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“It’s just a con game. He’s a high quality person. They’re bringing people out of the woods. They can do that to anybody. They can do it to anybody other than perhaps Prime Minister Abe because he’s so pure. But they can do it to anybody, what they are doing. And It’s really, really sad,” Trump said about accusations against Kavanaugh. “If you look at this lawyer that just came out, he’s a low-life. He represented Democrats. Nobody ever talks about that. He’s a Democrat lawyer. Not a very good one. but he’s a Democrat lawyer. It’s a horrible con game.”

When asked if he thinks the women making the accusations against Kavanaugh are lying, Trump asked to move on to the next question.

