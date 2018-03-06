Trump On His White House: ‘I Like Conflict’

Asked about potential White House staff shake-ups at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven Tuesday, President Donald Trump didn’t get into specifics but said “I like conflict.”

On the heels of White House communications adviser Hope Hicks announcing her impending resignation, a reporter asked the President about the future of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, with whom Trump has frequently clashed.

“I don’t want to talk about that,” Trump said before referencing a tweet Tuesday morning that the White House that while “[p]eople will always come & go […] There is no Chaos, only great Energy!”

“Many, many people want every single job,” Trump said of his staffing prospects, adding: “They all want a piece of that Oval Office, they want a piece of the West Wing.”

“There will be people, I’m not going to be specific, but there will be people that change,” the President added later in his answer. “They always change. Sometimes they want to go out and do something else. But they all want to be in the White House.”

“I can take any position in the White House and I’ll have a choice of the 10 top people having to do with that position,” he emphasized.

This post has been updated.