Trump Hints At More Staff Changes In WH: ‘People Will Always Come And Go’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested there may soon be more turnover in the White House, less than a week after the resignation Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of his longest serving aides.

In a tweet Tuesday, Trump dispelled reports that there’s “CHAOS” in the White House and claimed “people will always come and go.”

“I want strong dialogue before making a final decision,” he said. “I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!”

It is unclear who the “some people” Trump referenced may be.

The tweet follows reports that Trump is looking to oust his family members and senior aides Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump has asked his chief of staff John Kelly for help in pushing the couple out of the White House. Two people familiar with the Trump’s thinking told the Times that Trump has become increasingly frustrated with Kushner over his downgraded security status and scrutiny in the press over Kushner’s family’s business ties.

Trump is reportedly also mulling replacing National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. NBC reported last week that Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis are orchestrating the move.

CNN reported last week that the Pentagon was quietly searching for a four-star military position in either the Army or Department of Defense for McMaster that could be considered a promotion. The move comes after months of mounting tensions between President Donald Trump and McMaster, according to CNN. The White House has denied those reports.