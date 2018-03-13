Trump Revels In House Intel’s Report Finding No Collusion With All Caps Tweet

Latest
By | March 13, 2018 7:00 am
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

President Donald Trump felt vindicated Monday night after the House Intelligence Committee released a one page summary of its Russia probe findings and announced that the panel had found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Trump celebrated with a tweet in all capital letters touting the committee’s findings.

Although the House Intelligence Committee cleared Trump of wrongdoing, he’s not out of the woods yet. Special counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee have yet to conclude their Russia investigations. Democrats on the House panel are also expected to pen their own report based on the committee’s Russia probe.

