Trump Seeks Advice As He Mulls Sen. Mike Lee For Supreme Court

President Donald Trump is asking around for advice about possibly tapping Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) to fill the Supreme Court seat Justice Anthony Kennedy is vacating, according to a Thursday Bloomberg report.

Trump reportedly thinks that Lee would be easily confirmed by the Senate, but frets about possibly losing his seat. Even when consoled that the Utah seat is a Republican lock, Trump has complained that Attorney General Jeff Sessions told him the same thing about the Alabama seat now occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

A possible stumbling block in Lee’s confirmation could be that he has publicly denounced Roe v. Wade, which could complicate things with Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), both of whom support abortion rights.

Per Bloomberg, Lee and Trump have had a contentious relationship in the past, as Lee refused to endorse Trump and cast a protest vote. But the two are increasingly chummy lately, as Lee has become a reliable Trump vote.

Lee said Wednesday that he “would not say no” if offered the post.