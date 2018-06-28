Latest
9 mins ago
Former Aide To Roger Stone Subpoenaed By Mueller Team
on October 28, 2015 in Boulder, Colorado.
40 mins ago
WINNING! Trump Lands On Time’s Most Influential People On The Internet List
UNITED STATES - MARCH 06: Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., right, talks with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in the Capitol after a meeting of the House Republican Conference on March 06, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
58 mins ago
House GOP Passes Resolution Pressuring Rosenstein To Hand Over Documents
livewire

Trump Seeks Advice As He Mulls Sen. Mike Lee For Supreme Court

By | June 28, 2018 1:27 pm
The Oxford Union/REX/Shutterstock/FEREX

President Donald Trump is asking around for advice about possibly tapping Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) to fill the Supreme Court seat Justice Anthony Kennedy is vacating, according to a Thursday Bloomberg report. 

Trump reportedly thinks that Lee would be easily confirmed by the Senate, but frets about possibly losing his seat. Even when consoled that the Utah seat is a Republican lock, Trump has complained that Attorney General Jeff Sessions told him the same thing about the Alabama seat now occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

A possible stumbling block in Lee’s confirmation could be that he has publicly denounced Roe v. Wade, which could complicate things with Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), both of whom support abortion rights.

Per Bloomberg, Lee and Trump have had a contentious relationship in the past, as Lee refused to endorse Trump and cast a protest vote. But the two are increasingly chummy lately, as Lee has become a reliable Trump vote.

Lee said Wednesday that he “would not say no” if offered the post.

More Livewire
View All
Comments