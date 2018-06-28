Latest
How The Trauma Of Family Separation May Affect Kids’ Brains
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his wife Kathleen arrive at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse January 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Manafort and his former business partner Richard Gates both pleaded not guilty last year to a 12-charge indictment that included money laundering and conspiracy.
15 mins ago
New Filing Shows Russian Oligarch Tied To Putin Loaned Manafort $10 Million
FOX Studios on August 16, 2011 in New York City.
24 mins ago
Fox News CEO Cracks Down On Offensive Comments: ‘Protect The Brand’
livewire

Sen. Lee On Possible Supreme Court Nod: ‘I Certainly Would Not Say No’

By | June 28, 2018 8:54 am

In the flurry of speculation following Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement announcement Wednesday, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has been speculated to be in the pool of possible candidates — a development he is very pleased about.

“I’m honored to even be considered for that, this of course is the President’s choice, this is going to be a decision that’s up to him and not up to me,” he told Fox News’ Shannon Beam Wednesday evening. “I certainly would not say no if offered that job.”

Watch below:

