Sen. Lee On Possible Supreme Court Nod: ‘I Certainly Would Not Say No’

In the flurry of speculation following Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement announcement Wednesday, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has been speculated to be in the pool of possible candidates — a development he is very pleased about.

“I’m honored to even be considered for that, this of course is the President’s choice, this is going to be a decision that’s up to him and not up to me,” he told Fox News’ Shannon Beam Wednesday evening. “I certainly would not say no if offered that job.”

Watch below: