WSJ: In Mock Mueller Interview, Trump Took 4 Hours To Get Through 2 Questions

President Trump’s preparations for a potential interview with Special Counsel have not exactly been going smoothly, according to a Monday Wall Street report, which detailed the difficulty the President had making it through a mock interview:

In an informal, four-hour practice session, Mr. Trump’s lawyers were only able to walk him through two questions, given the frequent interruptions on national-security matters along with Mr. Trump’s loquaciousness, one person familiar with the matter said.

Trump’s lawyers have set a May 17 deadline — the one-year anniversary of Mueller’s appointment — to decide whether the President should sit down for questioning by the special counsel, the Journal reported. If Trump decides not to grant Mueller a voluntary interview, it could prompt the special counsel to subpoena him, escalating a legal battle.

Trump last week shook up his legal team by adding on Emmet Flood to replace Ty Cobb, the White House counsel responsible for responding to the Russia probe. Trump also recently brought on former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to represent him personally. Giuliani has taken a more aggressive tone to dealing with Mueller in various interviews with the press.