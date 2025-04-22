Trump Administration Takes Defiance In Abrego Garcia Case To A New Level

The Trump administration is at it again.

In its ongoing stonewalling of the district court judge overseeing the case of the mistakenly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Trump DOJ is now slow-rolling discovery by insisting on a tortured reading of court orders in the case, including from the Supreme Court.

In insisting on an interpretation of its obligations under existing court orders that is so narrow, cramped, and misleading as to be clearly false, the Trump DOJ has rolled another roadblock in the path of trying to free Abrego Garcia from confinement in his home country of El Salvador, where he has been held since being deported in error on March 15. His deportation came despite an immigration judge’s order specifically barring the U.S. government from removing him to El Salvador.

The Trump administration’s continued tortured reading of the court orders against it emerged in a court filing Tuesday in which lawyers for Abrego Garcia complained to U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis of Maryland that their discovery requests were being stymied.

But this is no ordinary discovery dispute.

Xinis has already directed the administration to facilitate the release of Abrego Garcia, and the Supreme Court has said the administration should handle his case as it would have been had he not been wrongfully deported. But the administration is now objecting to discovery requests because they’re “based on the false premise that the United States can or has been ordered to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador.” The Trump DOJ cited the Supreme Court’s ruling for that proposition. But the Supreme Court ruled precisely the opposite in mostly upholding Xinis’ original order: “The order properly requires the Government to ‘facilitate’ Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador.”

In its objection to the discovery request, the Trump administration appeared to be quoting not from the Supreme Court order to which it cited but to the revised order from Xinis, who has made clear in open court in recent days that she rejects the government’s contorted reading of her own order.

But the slow-rolling from the administration goes beyond its mischaracterization of the court orders. According to Abrego Garcia’s attorneys, the administration has produced “nothing of substance” in response to discovery requests.

“Its document production consists entirely of public filings from the dockets, copies of Plaintiffs’ own discovery requests and correspondence, and two nonsubstantive cover emails transmitting declarations filed in this case,” Abrego Garcia’s lawyers told Xinis. “Its interrogatory responses are similarly non-responsive.”

What makes this more than a run-of-the-mill discovery dispute is that Xinis has already found the administration to be not responsive to her orders. More than a month after Abrego Garcia’s mistaken deportation, it remains unclear what steps, if any, the Trump administration has taken to comply with her directives to facilitate his release. To try to enforce compliance, Xinis ordered daily status updates from the Trump administration. Those status updates have been, at various times late, non-responsive, and incomplete.

While Xinis stopped short of ordering the Trump administration to show cause for why it was not in contempt of court, she made it clear that she would use the discovery process to give her a factual basis to determine if the administration was acting in good faith. She set up an expedited two-week discovery process to determine the underlying facts of the administration’s conduct in the case. “Let’s get to the bottom of this,” she said in a hearing last week.

The administration immediately appealed Xinis’ discovery order to the 4th Circuit, which resulted in last week’s memorable opinion from Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III, a Reagan appointee, who warned darkly of the incipient constitutional clash between the executive and judicial branches and the threat to the rule of law presented by this case: “If today the Executive claims the right to deport without due process and in disregard of court orders, what assurance will there be tomorrow that it will not deport American citizens and then disclaim responsibility to bring them home?”

The government has raised a number of other objections and broadly asserted various privileges — including the state secrets privilege — in response to the discovery requests from Abrego Garcia. It contends it has “put forward a good-faith effort to provide appropriate responses” to the discovery requests. But if Xinis designed the discovery process to pry finally from the Trump administration details about Abrego Garcia’s deportation and detention in El Salvador and what it was doing to correct its error, so far her effort has come up short.