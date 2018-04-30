Trump Slams Michelle Wolf’s ‘Filthy’ Performance At Correspondents’ Dinner

President Donald Trump called for an end to the White House Correspondent’s Dinner after comedian Michelle Wolf’s comedy routine at the event upset the administration, conservatives, and some members of the media.

In a sunday night tweet, Trump said that Wolf was “filthy” and gave a “weak” performance and charged that the entire dinner was an “embarrassment.”

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it. The filthy “comedian” totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

He then followed up Monday morning.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is DEAD as we know it. This was a total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for. FAKE NEWS is alive and well and beautifully represented on Saturday night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

Wolf roasted several members of the administration and the media, as is customary for the headliner at the annual event. However, both conservatives and members of the media said that Wolf’s jokes about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders went too far. However, Wolf defended her jokes about Sanders and argued that she was not mocking the press secretary’s looks, as some had charged.

Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials. https://t.co/slII9TYdYx — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though? 😘 https://t.co/JRzzvhBuey — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

Margaret Talev, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, which hosts the event, said that Wolf’s monologue was not in line with the organization’s mission.

“Last night’s program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people. Unfortunately, the entertainer’s monologue was not in the spirit of that mission,” Talev said in a Sunday statement.