Trump Slams Michelle Wolf’s ‘Filthy’ Performance At Correspondents’ Dinner

On Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks in the Lincoln Hall of Union League of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA, on February 12, 2018. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto)
By | April 30, 2018 7:42 am
AFP Contributor/AFP

President Donald Trump called for an end to the White House Correspondent’s Dinner after comedian Michelle Wolf’s comedy routine at the event upset the administration, conservatives, and some members of the media.

In a sunday night tweet, Trump said that Wolf was “filthy” and gave a “weak” performance and charged that the entire dinner was an “embarrassment.”

He then followed up Monday morning.

Wolf roasted several members of the administration and the media, as is customary for the headliner at the annual event. However, both conservatives and members of the media said that Wolf’s jokes about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders went too far. However, Wolf defended her jokes about Sanders and argued that she was not mocking the press secretary’s looks, as some had charged.

Margaret Talev, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, which hosts the event, said that Wolf’s monologue was not in line with the organization’s mission.

“Last night’s program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people. Unfortunately, the entertainer’s monologue was not in the spirit of that mission,” Talev said in a Sunday statement.

 

