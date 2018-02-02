Latest
UNITED STATES - JULY 20: K.T. McFarland, nominee to be ambassador to Singapore, attends her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building on July 20, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
32 mins ago
KT McFarland Withdraws Singapore Ambassador Nomination
on December 6, 2017 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
Five GOPers Whose Statements About The Nunes Memo Didn’t Quite Pan Out
at Cannon House Office Building on January 7, 2016 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
House Republican Claims Nunes Memo Shows ‘Evidence Of Treason’
livewire

Trump On Memo: ‘It’s Terrible,’ A ‘Disgrace What’s Happening’

By | February 2, 2018 12:23 pm
Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

Just after news broke that President Donald Trump had declassified House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) anti-FBI memo, Trump told reporters he thought the incidents detailed in the document were a “terrible” and a “disgrace.”

“I think it’s terrible. I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on in this country. I think it’s a disgrace,” he said Friday afternoon. “The memo was sent to Congress, it was declassified. Congress will do whatever they’re going to do, but I think it’s a disgrace what’s happening in our country.”

Trump also claimed that “a lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that.”

“Let’s see what happens, but a lot of people should be ashamed.”

When asked whether he has confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump dodged.

“You’ll figure that one out,” he said.

Breaking from cautions from his own Justice Department, Trump reportedly declassified the memo around noon on Friday. It was sent to the House Intelligence Committee and released before 12:30 p.m. EST. The memo in question reportedly purports to show that FBI officials abused the FISA process when seeking a warrant to surveil Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

More Livewire
View All