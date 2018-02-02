Trump On Memo: ‘It’s Terrible,’ A ‘Disgrace What’s Happening’

Just after news broke that President Donald Trump had declassified House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) anti-FBI memo, Trump told reporters he thought the incidents detailed in the document were a “terrible” and a “disgrace.”

“I think it’s terrible. I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on in this country. I think it’s a disgrace,” he said Friday afternoon. “The memo was sent to Congress, it was declassified. Congress will do whatever they’re going to do, but I think it’s a disgrace what’s happening in our country.”

Trump also claimed that “a lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that.”

“Let’s see what happens, but a lot of people should be ashamed.”

When asked whether he has confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump dodged.

“You’ll figure that one out,” he said.

Breaking from cautions from his own Justice Department, Trump reportedly declassified the memo around noon on Friday. It was sent to the House Intelligence Committee and released before 12:30 p.m. EST. The memo in question reportedly purports to show that FBI officials abused the FISA process when seeking a warrant to surveil Trump campaign aide Carter Page.