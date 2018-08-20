Trump Lawyers Don’t Know What McGahn Told Mueller During 30 Hours Of Interviews

President Donald Trump’s lawyers have only been given a short overview of what White House counsel Don McGahn spilled to special counsel Robert Mueller during 30 hours of interviews over the course of several months, The New York Times reported Sunday.

According to people close to Trump who spoke to the Times, McGahn gave the President’s lawyers a limited overview of what he told Mueller after his first interview with the special counsel in November, but Trump’s legal team never asked McGahn for a full accounting of what he shared. The President’s lawyers reportedly didn’t make that realization until the Times reported on McGahn’s cooperation with Mueller on Saturday.

Trump’s closest advisers are growing increasingly concerned that McGahn may have shared information with Mueller that could serve as a focal point of any report Mueller eventually produces, two people familiar with the discussions told the Times.

The Times reported on Saturday that McGahn’s intimate cooperation with Mueller was fueled by a fear that Trump was pegging McGahn to take the blame for any misconduct revealed in Mueller’s probe.

