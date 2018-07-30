Giuliani Abandons Certainty That Trump Didn’t Know About Trump Tower Meeting

In the crescendo to his frenzied media tour to mitigate the fallout from Michael Cohen’s tapes, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani walked back his assertion that President Donald Trump definitely did not know about the infamous Trump Tower meeting.

In an abrupt departure from his statements just four days ago, Giuliani told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Monday that “nobody can be sure of anything” when she asked how he could be sure that Trump did not know about the meeting beforehand.

On Thursday, Giuliani had told Camerota’s fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo: “[Trump] didn’t know about it. I know that. I’ve been over this in great detail.”

Giuliani is suddenly uncertain about circumstances surrounding the meeting as well, as he dodged a definitive answer when Camerota asked him if the unknown number Don Jr. called just before and after the meeting was the President’s.

“I don’t know,” Giuliani said before pivoting to other subjects.

