Trump Keeps Up The Attacks On Andrew Cuomo, Also Insults Governor’s Brother

President Donald Trump continued his attacks against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) over the Democrat’s comment that America was “never that great” on gender equality. The President also worked in a subtle dig at Cuomo’s brother, Chris, who hosts a prime time show on CNN.

Wow! Big pushback on Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York for his really dumb statement about America’s lack of greatness. I have already MADE America Great Again, just look at the markets, jobs, military- setting records, and we will do even better. Andrew “choked” badly, mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018